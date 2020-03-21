3

Netizens reveal the first idol they think of when people mention pink hair

Netizens revealed the first idol they think of when people mention pink hair.

On March 20, an anonymous post on a popular online community opened up for online discussion. 

The original post was titled "Who rocked the pink hair best?" and listed late Sulli and IZ*ONE's Kim Chae Won

Since it's posting, it instantly garnered wide attention and netizens have been commenting their opinions. Some comments include: "The first idol that comes to my mind when I hear pink hair, is Na Jae Min.", "It's hands down Yeri.", "Na Jae Min=Pink Hair", "SANA.", "Jaehyun" 


Who comes to your mind when you hear 'pink hair'?

Hmm so no one will mention Jia..

I guess the new fans wouldn't know,

