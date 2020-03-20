10

Oh My Girl's Arin opens up personal Instagram account

Oh My Girl's Arin opened up her personal Instagram account!

On March 20, Arin shared a couple of selfies with the simple comment, "Hehe," and "Sleep well. Goodnight." The Oh My Girl member has opened up an Instagram following Hyojung and YooA.

In other news, Oh My Girl are set to make a comeback in time for spring. Their comeback is expected for sometime in late April, and it's still uncertain whether or not Jiho, who's taking a hiatus due to anxiety issues, will be joining their promotions.

Stay tuned for updates on Oh My Girl!

잘자요 굿나잇😴😪 #린나잇

힣🤭

taichou_san1,132 pts 48 minutes ago 0
48 minutes ago

hani gonna be the first follower...that for sure xD

