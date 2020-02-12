2

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 18 minutes ago

Oh My Girl's YooA opens official Instagram account!

Oh My Girl's YooA has opened up her own official Instagram account!

After Hyojung, YooA opened an Instagram account on February 12 to the delight of fans. For her first post, the Oh My Girl member posed in a white and blue Adidas track suit and said hello to fans with a wave emoji. 

She currently has over 12.3K followers after she made her first Instagram post 3 hours ago. 

Stay tuned for updates on YooA and Oh My Girl! 

👋

Tapped on that follow button super fast!

My 'Oh My Girl' bias! ^^

