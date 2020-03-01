Netizens frown upon fans mobbing SF9 at airport in spite of coronavirus

Netizens have expressed their disapproval of fans at the airport.

On March 1, SF9 arrived at Incheon International Airport after having completed their schedule overseas. According to the video captured by media outlet 'Newsen', a mob of fans crowds the artists as they shove and bump into each other in spite of the many dangers involved.

With countless public events being cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak, netizens have described such a scene as "appalling," since the fans would be putting their own lives at risk.

In the comments section, some netizens wrote: "OMG babies...this is not the time! Go home!!", "Mindless fans", "So foolish...risking their lives and the artists'", "All I can do is sigh", "At first I thought people were fighting each other to get masks..?", "Crazy", "Get with the news, people."

Although netizens and idols groups in the past have expressed agitation towards crowing at airports in general, the current spread of the coronavirus has intensified such concerns to a much higher degree.

What do you think of this phenomenon?