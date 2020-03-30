Netizens debate who is the most handsome in this all-male version of IZ*ONE

Netizens are debating whether this edited all-male version of IZ*ONE is handsome or not.

A recently popular online community post showed all the members edited to look like males, and netizens definitely had opinions. The first row, from left to right, contains edited pictures of Jang Won Young, Sakura, Jo Yuri, and Choi Yena. The second row contains Ahn Yoo Jin, Nako, Kwon Eunbi, and Kang Hyewon. The third row includes Hitomi, Kim Chae Won, Kim Minjoo, and Lee Chaeyeon.

First row: Jang Won Young, Sakura, Jo Yuri, and Choi Yena

Second row: Ahn Yoo Jin, Nako, Kwon Eunbi, and Kang Hyewon

Third row: Hitomi, Kim Chae Won, Kim Minjoo, and Lee Chaeyeon

Comments include:

"Ahn Yoo Jin looks amazing."

"Hitomi looks like Kim Jae Hwan."

"Yoo Jin looks like Lucas."



"The entire second row is insane."

What do you think?