Netizens can't handle Joy x Yu Seon Ho x Cha Eun Woo in one selca

Netizens just can't believe that these three gorgeous people can exist at the same time in the same selca!

Back on March 6, Red Velvet's Joy shared the following selcas on her Instagram, asking viewers to catch the evening broadcast of SBS's 'Handsome Tigers'. In the photos, fellow 'Handsome Tigers' cast members Joy, Yu Seon Ho, and ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo post together like three siblings, all three of them boasting breathtaking visuals.

Netizens commented, "Now this is what you call aesthetically pleasing x3!", "This show is really good but their visuals are even better", "I wanna watch these three on a 'V Live', they remind me of siblings TT", "Joy looks like mochi, cuteeeeee", "I hope they can stay friends for a long time!", and more!

Are you a fans of SBS's 'Handsome Tigers' starring Joy, Yu Seon Ho, and Cha Eun Woo?