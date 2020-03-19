WINNER tease lyrics for 'Hold' from upcoming 'Remember' album

WINNER have released teasers for "Hold" from their upcoming album 'Remember'.



The below teaser images feature an 'X' over moxibustion as well as a pot of dark rice, which are both puns in Korean for the lyrics "Don't waste time."



"Hold" is a pre-release track from WINNER's upcoming third full album 'Remember', which will include 12 all-new tracks. The album also likely marks the group's final release before members Kim Jin Woo and Lee Seung Hoon enlist for their mandatory military service this year.



WINNER's "Hold" drops on March 26 KST. Check out the previous teaser image featuring AKMU's Suhyun








