WINNER tease lyrics for 'Hold' from upcoming 'Remember' album

WINNER have released teasers for "Hold" from their upcoming album 'Remember'.

The below teaser images feature an 'X' over moxibustion as well as a pot of dark rice, which are both puns in Korean for the lyrics "Don't waste time." 

"Hold" is a pre-release track from WINNER's upcoming third full album 'Remember', which will include 12 all-new tracks. The album also likely marks the group's final release before members Kim Jin Woo and Lee Seung Hoon enlist for their mandatory military service this year.

WINNER's "Hold" drops on March 26 KST. Check out the previous teaser image featuring AKMU's Suhyun, and stay tuned for updates!



  1. WINNER
  2. HOLD
  3. REMEMBER
whorefor2000
14 minutes ago

Omg I didn't relise this was dropping so soon this is a good thing for impatient bitches like myself

1234xyz
35 minutes ago

Ahh the more closer the day comes, the more excited I get and the more emotional I feel! The good memories, the fun and silly times, the heartbreak and struggles.....😣

Innercircles, I'm proud of our boys!

WINNER, Fighting! 💙💙💙

