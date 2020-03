NCT 127 and BTS both made it within the top 10 of Billboard 200 this week.

NCT 127 debuted at #5 with 'Kick It', which is a new record for the group. According to Billboard, "The new release earned 87,000 equivalent album units in its first week, with album sales comprising 83,000 of that sum."

BTS also ranked at #8 with 50,000 units this week with 'Map of the Soul: 7', another impressive feat since the album has been out for a few weeks now.

Congratulations to both groups!