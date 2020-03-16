7

1

JBJ95's Kenta thanks fans for their prayers after his mother passed away

Takada Kenta posted for the first time after news of his mother's passing.

His mother passed away on the 9th after battling with illness. His fans had wished him heartfelt condolences, and he posted a photo of himself and his mother with words of gratitude for his fans.

He wrote, "Hello, this is Kenta. On March 9th, my mother went to heaven. A lot of people prayed with me, so I think my mother is happy. I'm sincerely thankful to all my fans and the staff for worrying about me and taking care of me. My mother was always thankful for my fans for always supporting me. So I know my mother is happy that my fans prayed for her. I will continue to work hard for my mother, who is watching over me from heaven, and for you, who always supports me. Thank you once again for everyone who prayed with me, worried about me, and supported me."

안녕하세요. 켄타입니다. 지난 3월9일에 저희 엄마가 하늘에 가셨습니다. 많은 분들이 저와 함께 기도해주셔서 엄마가 좋아하셨을 것 같아요. 그리고 팬분들 관계자분들 저를 위로 해주시고 걱정을 많이 해주셔서 진심으로 감사합니다. 저희 엄마는 항상 응원해주시는 팬분들께 감사하고 있었습니다. 그래서 팬분들이 기도 해주신것을 엄마도 기뻐 하고 있을 것 같습니다. 앞으로도 하늘에서 보고 계시는 엄마 를 위해 응원해주시는 여러분을 위해 최선을 다 하는 켄타가 될테니 많이 응원해주시면 감사하겠습니다. 마지막으로 함께 기도해주시고 마음써주시고 저를 응원해주신 모든 분께 다시 한번 감사드립니다. こんにちは、JBJ95の髙田健太です。 先日3月9日に母が天国へ旅出ちました。生前、母は僕たちを応援してくれるファンの皆様にいつも感謝していました。そんなファンの皆様、生前お世話になった方々のおかげで、母を無事に見送ることが出来ました。母も喜んでいる事と思います。母に代わり感謝致します。 また、僕や家族を気にかけ、あたたかな言葉をかけて頂いた皆様。本当にありがとうございます。母は天国に旅立ちましたが、僕は今、もっと近くに母を感じています。 これからも、いつも応援してくれている皆様、関係者の皆様に感謝し、また皆様の前に立てるよう頑張りますので、もう少し待っていただけたらと思います。 最後に、母に沢山の愛を送って頂き本当にありがとうございます。

yvangelica806
Good boy, be strong and make your mother proud of you!

