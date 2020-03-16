JBJ95's Kenta thanks fans for their prayers after his mother passed away

Takada Kenta posted for the first time after news of his mother's passing.

His mother passed away on the 9th after battling with illness. His fans had wished him heartfelt condolences, and he posted a photo of himself and his mother with words of gratitude for his fans.



He wrote, "Hello, this is Kenta. On March 9th, my mother went to heaven. A lot of people prayed with me, so I think my mother is happy. I'm sincerely thankful to all my fans and the staff for worrying about me and taking care of me. My mother was always thankful for my fans for always supporting me. So I know my mother is happy that my fans prayed for her. I will continue to work hard for my mother, who is watching over me from heaven, and for you, who always supports me. Thank you once again for everyone who prayed with me, worried about me, and supported me."