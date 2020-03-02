4

1

News
Posted by danisurst

MONSTA X members donate 100 million won (~84,000 USD) for coronavirus prevention

MONSTA X has donated 100 million Korean won (approximately $84,000 USD) to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.


The news was revealed by their agency Starship Entertainment on March 2 KST. According to the announcement, the money was donated to international relief non-profit Good Neighbors International on February 28. 

Meanwhile, last month, MONSTA X became the third Korean musical act to reach the top five on the Billboard's 'Billboard 200' chart with their English language album 'All About Luv.'

