Kang Ha Neul 'positively discussing' possibility of starring in 'The Pirates 2' movie

Kang Ha Neul could possibly be starring in 'The Pirates 2'!



On March 2 KST, his agency TH Company revealed, "Kang Ha Neul received an offer to appear in the movie 'The Pirates 2' and he is in the middle of positively considering it."



'The Pirates 2' is the highly anticipated sequel to the 2014 film 'The Pirates,' which was a major hit seen by 8.66 million viewers.



Meanwhile, former 'The Pirates' stars Yoo Hae Jin, Kim Nam Gil, and Son Ye Jin have all declined offers to reprise their roles.