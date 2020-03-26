DSP Media trainees DSP N cover Seventeen's 'Clap' choreography

DSP Media trainees DSP N have released a choreography cover of Seventeen's "Clap"!



Only 5 DSP N trainees took on the choreography made for Seventeen's 13 members, but they transformed the moves perfectly for a smaller group. Viewers of Mnet's 'Produce x 101' may remember trainees Lee Jun Hyuk and Son Dong Pyo from the survival show, while Park Si Young, Song Jae Won, and Lee Sang Min appeared on MBC's 'Under Nineteen'.



Check out DSP N's version of Seventeen's "Clap" above and the original below!

