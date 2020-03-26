MONSTA X confirmed for a 6-member comeback in May

On March 27, Starship Entertainment confirmed in an official statement to the press, "MONSTA X will be making a comeback with a new album in mid-May."



Furthermore, Starship added, "Member Jooheon will officially return to promotions with MONSTA X's comeback scheduled for this May, after announcing a brief hiatus from his promotions back in January in order to seek mental rest and recuperation. During his hiatus, Jooheon focussed on his recovery and treatment, and his conditions have improved significantly. As a result, after a lengthy discussion with him, the agency, and his doctor, it was decided that he would return to activities. We will continue to monitor the MONSTA X members' health conditions consistently and do our best to ensure their wellness."



This will mark the boy group's first domestic comeback in approximately 7 months. The MONSTA X members are currently busy with preparations for their May comeback, with more information being revealed soon. Can't wait!

