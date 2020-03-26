165

104

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 10 hours ago

Big Hit Entertainment announces postponement of BTS's 'Map of the Soul' tour in North America

AKP STAFF

On March 27, Big Hit Entertainment officially announced the postponement of BTS's 'Map of the Soul' tour in North America via 'Weverse'. 

Originally, BTS were scheduled to greet fans on the North American leg of their 'Map of the Soul' 2020 tour from April 25 through June 6. However, with the Coronavirus pandemic currently heavily impacting North America, the tour has been indefinitely postponed until further notice. 

All ticket purchases will be honored for the tour's new dates, to be announced as soon as possible. 

  1. BTS
31 19,106 Share 61% Upvoted

15

myouuu959 pts 10 hours ago 0
10 hours ago

Well, we knew it would happen. Hopefully current situation won’t last for too long and we all would be able to see them later this year.

Share

15

gookr565 pts 10 hours ago 0
10 hours ago

this is actually fair. those who purchased get to keep their seats, everyone stays healthy and safe, so a win win for everyone. good on bighit.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

V
Netizens praise BTS V's incredible visuals
17 hours ago   111   29,771

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND