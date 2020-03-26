Big Hit Entertainment announces postponement of BTS's 'Map of the Soul' tour in North America

On March 27, Big Hit Entertainment officially announced the postponement of BTS's 'Map of the Soul' tour in North America via 'Weverse'.

Originally, BTS were scheduled to greet fans on the North American leg of their 'Map of the Soul' 2020 tour from April 25 through June 6. However, with the Coronavirus pandemic currently heavily impacting North America, the tour has been indefinitely postponed until further notice.

All ticket purchases will be honored for the tour's new dates, to be announced as soon as possible.

