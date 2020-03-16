MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa to collaborate with Dua Lipa on new version of 'Physical' single

Hwa Sa has confirmed her rumored new collaboration with British pop star Dua Lipa!

On March 16 KST, Hwa Sa took to MAMAMOO's official social media channels to playfully write "Surprise!" and announce that she had teamed up with Dua Lipa to record a new version of the pop star's single "Physical."

According to her post, their version of the song will be out on March 18 at noon KST.

Meanwhile, the two previously performed together for the 2019 'Mnet Asian Music Awards.'

Stay tuned for the exciting release, and check out Hwa Sa's post below!

