Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 11 hours ago

'KCON 2020 New York' announces cancellation

On March 26, 'KCON 2020 New York' officially announced the convention's cancellation for this year, as the United States surpasses over 83,000 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus (COVID19) - marking the nation with the highest number of virus cases to date. 

New York City, where 'KCON 2020 New York' was slated to take place this June 12-14, is considered the epicenter of the Coronavirus pandemic in the United States, with nearly 40,000 confirmed cases in the state alone. 

Meanwhile, earlier this year, CJ E&M also announced the indefinite postponement of 'KCON 2020 Japan' until further notice. For full details including refunds for the cancellation of 'KCON 2020 New York', read the post below. 

  1. misc.
MaeilKpop752 pts 3 hours ago 1
3 hours ago

This damn virus really came at the worst time. I've been a Kpop fan since 2015 and in the first 3 years I only got to see one girl group (Gfriend) perform live. In 2019 I was able to see Red Velvet, Blackpink, Twice and Sunmi which was a huge improvement. Early 2020 saw both (G)I-DLE and Everglow announcing concerts in North America so it looked like things were only going to get better, until corona came along. Now even the Kcons have to shut down. The virus may have killed Kpop's best chance to get big all over the world.

jokbal_is_yum3,116 pts 9 hours ago 0
9 hours ago

Right.
Sad, yet definitely not unexpected. I have a feeling that not only will the LA KCON be cancelled, but also the last one of the year in Thailand as well.

Even though groups and soloists are still releasing new material, because of the virus they're having to stop doing live in-person shows and the like. 2020 may be remembered as something of a "Year without K-pop" as far as shows go.

I'm [kind of] comforting myself that even though I haven't bought my KCON show tickets yet, I probably wouldn't have been able to anyway because of the pandemic.
;___;

Better safe than dead.

