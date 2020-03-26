'KCON 2020 New York' announces cancellation

On March 26, 'KCON 2020 New York' officially announced the convention's cancellation for this year, as the United States surpasses over 83,000 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus (COVID19) - marking the nation with the highest number of virus cases to date.

New York City, where 'KCON 2020 New York' was slated to take place this June 12-14, is considered the epicenter of the Coronavirus pandemic in the United States, with nearly 40,000 confirmed cases in the state alone.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, CJ E&M also announced the indefinite postponement of 'KCON 2020 Japan' until further notice. For full details including refunds for the cancellation of 'KCON 2020 New York', read the post below.