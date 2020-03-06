'KCON 2020 JAPAN' postponed due to coronavirus

Mnet has decided to postpone the 'KCON 2020 JAPAN' due to the coronavirus.



On March 6, Mnet announced, "We decided to postpone 'KCON 2020 JAPAN', which was scheduled to be held from April 3 to 5. The decision was made in consideration of the safety of visitors, artists, and staff participating in the event. We will be discussing the re-scheduling at a later time."



'KCON 2020 JAPAN' was previously scheduled to be held on April 3-5 at Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall in Chiba Prefecture, Japan.



Stay tuned for updates on 'KCON'.

