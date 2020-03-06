'KCON 2020 JAPAN' postponed due to coronavirus

75

Mnet has decided to postpone the 'KCON 2020 JAPAN' due to the coronavirus.

On March 6, Mnet announced, "We decided to postpone 'KCON 2020 JAPAN', which was scheduled to be held from April 3 to 5. The decision was made in consideration of the safety of visitors, artists, and staff participating in the event. We will be discussing the re-scheduling at a later time."

'KCON 2020 JAPAN' was previously scheduled to be held on April 3-5 at Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall in Chiba Prefecture, Japan.

Stay tuned for updates on 'KCON'.

3 4,270 Share 94% Upvoted

Hmmm...……..
While I know this sucks for all the Japanese K-pop fans, I'm wondering if all the rest of the worldwide KCONs will follow suit?
The US ones in June and August, respectively, are still "on" as of this post, but I have no idea if they will be called off, either - if yes, that would be sad for us here in the States, but it would also save a lot of fans' money because I think neither site (NYC or LA) have yet started selling tickets.

Time will tell....

-__-

