BTS' Jimin writes thank you message to ARMY after 'Music Bank' win

Jimin wrote a thank you message to ARMY after BTS' 'Music Bank' win this week.



On March 6, BTS took the #1 top with "ON' on 'Music Bank', and Jimin took to Twitter to thank their fans. He shared photos of himself with the trophy along with the message, "ARMY, I sincerely thank you for the #1 today! I wish we could've showed you our performance personally, but I was sincerely happy. We still have a lot of music shows left, so please look forward to it a lot. I love you! #Jimin #Our ARMY received an award."



Congrats to BTS once again!





아미 여러분 오늘 1위도 진심으로 감사드립니다 !

저희 무대를 직접 보여드리지 못해서 아쉬웠지만

진심으로 행복했습니다

아직 방송 남았으니 기대많이 해주세요 사랑합니다!#JIMIN#우리아미상받았네 pic.twitter.com/8Ktz84px0k — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) March 6, 2020