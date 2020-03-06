Jimin wrote a thank you message to ARMY after BTS' 'Music Bank' win this week.
On March 6, BTS took the #1 top with "ON' on 'Music Bank', and Jimin took to Twitter to thank their fans. He shared photos of himself with the trophy along with the message, "ARMY, I sincerely thank you for the #1 today! I wish we could've showed you our performance personally, but I was sincerely happy. We still have a lot of music shows left, so please look forward to it a lot. I love you! #Jimin #Our ARMY received an award."
Congrats to BTS once again!
1
3
Posted by15 minutes ago
BTS' Jimin writes thank you message to ARMY after 'Music Bank' win
Jimin wrote a thank you message to ARMY after BTS' 'Music Bank' win this week.
0 460 Share 25% Upvoted
Log in to comment