12

3

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

K-netizens show aggressive reactions to Starship Entertainment's official statement about Wonho

AKP STAFF

Shortly after Starship Entertainment's official statement regarding former MONSTA X member Wonho and his illegal drug use investigation results, K-netizens showed discontent reactions.

According to Starship Entertainment's recent statement on March 14, police have concluded that Wonho was found not guilty of his former illegal drug use charges. Starship Entertainment then announced that the label would be supporting Wonho in his future activities, but gave no specific details.

Some netizens comments, "Huh? What is this statement? What are they trying to say? So vague without answering anything, typical Starship", "Starship WTF are you doing, you should be protecting the genuine members who are left in the group TT", "But didn't they already nullify his contract?? You're gonna sign a juvie again??? Wow they eat their own words quick", "Starship acting two-faced, what's new", "This better mean that you're gonna support this non-celebrity from now on in whatever he decides to do after he leaves the entertainment industry. They better have left out MONSTA X on purpose to draw the line", etc. 

Some netizens strongly opposed any possibility of Wonho "re-joining" MONSTA X, leaving comments such as, "No one cares, he already smashed the entire fandom to pieces once... Just get out", "No charges doesn't necessarily mean no crimes committed", "Is Starship out to take the title of the new 'criminal agency' after YG", "Stop trying to buy the foreign fans' sympathy, you bribing company", and more. 

  1. Wonho
19 14,048 Share 80% Upvoted

2

jeyjin1,087 pts 10 minutes ago 0
10 minutes ago

It’s true that no charges doesn’t necessarily mean that he’s innocent but unless these netizens caught him in the act and have been holding back on evidence, they need to shut up and stop treating him like a criminal before they get sued.

Share

1

Ronaldo_Caparuch-82 pts 17 minutes ago 0
17 minutes ago

Knetz are well known as real killer.. suicide and korean are equal.. they being toxic... they’ve done that to BI to Sulli and many more.... they being han seo hee all by themselves... scary

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Jackson
GOT7's Jackson teases new single '100 Ways'
3 hours ago   2   2,326

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND