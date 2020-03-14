Highlight's Doojoon greets fans on Instagram just before his official return from the military next month

Highlight's Doojoon surprised fans with a brand new update via his Instagram!

On March 14, Doojoon shared a bright, cheerful photo of him posing with his fellow soldiers in the military, and wrote, "Everyone, thanks to you all I'm able to leave with fun memories! Thank you, keep up the efforts, and please be happy always! * It's been a while, this is Doojoon! These days I often wonder if you're all healthy and well! Please don't falter and let's beat this Coronavirus! Lawfully, I'm a mandatory soldier until April 10, so I'll be back after getting a bit of rest! Please have a safe day and see you soon!"





Doojoon, who enlisted back in August of 2018, is scheduled to be discharged from his mandatory military service duties on April 10, 2020. However, as many of you know, mandatory service soldiers who are granted their final vacations shortly before their official discharge date are automatically relieved of their duties early, as a means to prevent travel back and forth from military bases to the outside. This preventative measure is currently effective until further notice due to the spread of the Coronavirus.

Welcome back (soon), Doojoon!

