Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Kim Yo Han updates fan with lovely pictures with his dogs

Former X1 member Kim Yo Han is a handsome boy next door in his latest Instagram update. 

On March 21, the idol star updated his Instagram with three pictures with his two adorable puppies. Wearing a comfy sweater, Kim Yo Han stole many fans' hearts with his boyfriend material vibe. In a caption, he wrote, "Cappu and Ccino", which seem like his dogs' names, respectively. 

In related news, Kim Yo Han has been cast as one of the male leads of KBS2's upcoming drama series, 'School 2020'. 

Check out the pictures below! 

카푸랑 치노💕

1 hour ago

I cant breathe... omg!!! U r so wow!! Too cute to handle sir

