Jimin, Kang Daniel, and Ong Seong Wu top brand value rankings for all idols in March

BTS' Jimin has topped the brand-value chart for all idols in March.



According to the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation, Jimin was at the top of the March data, followed by Kang Daniel and Ong Seong Wu. 159,283,293 pieces of data were examined from February 27th to March 28th.

The rest of the idols ranked were, in order, Jungkook (BTS), Jin (BTS), V (BTS), Taeyeon (Girls' Generation), Heechul (Super Junior), Hwa Sa (MAMAMOO), Baekhyun (EXO), Suga (BTS), Yonghwa (CNBLUE), RM (BTS), J-Hope (BTS), Kang Seung Yoon (WINNER), G-Dragon (Big Bang), Cha Eun Woo (ASTRO), Jennie (BLACKPINK), Irene (Red Velvet), Seolhyun (AOA), YoonA (Girls' Generation), Yeji (ITZY), Joy (Red Velvet), Suho (EXO), Yuna (ITZY), Lia (ITZY), Sejung (Gugudan), Ravi (VIXX), and Sowon (GFRIEND).

Congratulations to everyone!