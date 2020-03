CGV, one of Korea's biggest movie theater chains, will be halting operations on 35 different theaters.

They will be closing 30% of all their Korean branches as COVID19 has halted moviegoers from going to theaters. As a result, the theater decided that they would be halting operations for the time being starting from March 28th. Even the ones that stay open will cut available screen times and also only operate a few screens.

Hopefully everyone can stay safe.