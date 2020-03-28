179

BTS' 'Spring Day' overcomes Busker Busker's 'Cherry Blossom Ending' as the biggest spring song

BTS' "Spring Day" is Korea's new spring carol.

According to Genie Music, "Spring Day" entered the March daily chart within the top 200 before Busker Busker's "Cherry Blossom Ending" did. On March 1st, "Spring Day" entered into Genie's daily charts at #83, and has stayed at an average rank of 109 for 24 days. "Cherry Blossom Ending" did not enter the top 200 until March 21st at #161, and stayed at an average rank of #114 for 5 days.

Do you think this will change as the weather gets warmer?

bright_light3,284 pts 1 day ago 1
1 day ago

Who doesn't love spring day. It's one of many great songs by bts and is very much loved not just by armys worldwide but also the general public in korea as well

gypsy_jaeger1,948 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

I love Spring Day but Cherry Blossom Ending was and still is an iconic song. They have different feels too. There's really nothing to compare, they're both amazing. It's like being forced to choose between your mom and dad.

