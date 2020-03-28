BTS' 'Spring Day' overcomes Busker Busker's 'Cherry Blossom Ending' as the biggest spring song

BTS' "Spring Day" is Korea's new spring carol.

According to Genie Music, "Spring Day" entered the March daily chart within the top 200 before Busker Busker's "Cherry Blossom Ending" did. On March 1st, "Spring Day" entered into Genie's daily charts at #83, and has stayed at an average rank of 109 for 24 days. "Cherry Blossom Ending" did not enter the top 200 until March 21st at #161, and stayed at an average rank of #114 for 5 days.

Do you think this will change as the weather gets warmer?