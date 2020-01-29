4

0

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 17 minutes ago

An excerpt from Jessica Jung's YA novel 'Shine' released online

AKP STAFF

It seems like Jessica's debut YA novel 'Shine' is about to be released to the public!

A recent announcement by celebrity news site Entertainment Weekly revealed an excerpt from Jessica's new K-pop industry-inspired YA novel inspired by her experiences in the industry.

"...'You girls must be thrilled!' The interviewer is a middle-aged man with oily, slicked-back hair and fair skin. He might have been handsome if his garish hot-pink satin tie and red shirt combo weren’t so distracting. He leans forward eagerly, his eyes gleaming at the nine girls seated before him, a sea of perfectly tousled beach waves and unblemished faces glowing from years of skin-brightening face masks, choreographed down to the angle of our sleekly crossed legs and the descending order of our pastel rainbow-hued stilettos. 'Hitting No. 1 at all the music shows, and with your debut music video no less! You’re one chart away from an All-Kill! How do you feel?'"

You can check out the full excerpt here.  

The novel will be released on October 6 and is available for pre-order.

  1. Jessica
1 592 Share 100% Upvoted

0

LuluM1,154 pts 8 minutes ago 0
8 minutes ago

I hope its contents shake the table

Share
Kang Daniel
Kang Daniel writes a heartfelt letter to fans
5 hours ago   14   7,983
Kang Daniel
Kang Daniel writes a heartfelt letter to fans
5 hours ago   14   7,983
ATEEZ, CLC, GOT7, IZ*ONE, LOONA
'Pepsi' interacts with K-Pop fans on Twitter
16 hours ago   12   8,023

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND