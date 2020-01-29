An excerpt from Jessica Jung's YA novel 'Shine' released online

It seems like Jessica's debut YA novel 'Shine' is about to be released to the public!

A recent announcement by celebrity news site Entertainment Weekly revealed an excerpt from Jessica's new K-pop industry-inspired YA novel inspired by her experiences in the industry.

"...'You girls must be thrilled!' The interviewer is a middle-aged man with oily, slicked-back hair and fair skin. He might have been handsome if his garish hot-pink satin tie and red shirt combo weren’t so distracting. He leans forward eagerly, his eyes gleaming at the nine girls seated before him, a sea of perfectly tousled beach waves and unblemished faces glowing from years of skin-brightening face masks, choreographed down to the angle of our sleekly crossed legs and the descending order of our pastel rainbow-hued stilettos. 'Hitting No. 1 at all the music shows, and with your debut music video no less! You’re one chart away from an All-Kill! How do you feel?'"

You can check out the full excerpt here.

The novel will be released on October 6 and is available for pre-order.