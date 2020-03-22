ITZY wins #1 on this week's 'Inkigayo' + performances from Dream Catcher, NCT 127, and more!

SBS's 'Inkigayo' aired its latest episode with energetic and fun performances from your favorite idols!



On today's episode, gugudan's Kim Se Jung made her solo comeback with "Plant," AleXa returned with "Do or Die," and Favorite came back with "Lie."



As for the winner, the nominees were OVAN's "I Need You," IZ*ONE's "Fiesta," and ITZY's "Wannabe." In the end, ITZY won with their current single "Wannabe."



Other performers were Dongkiz, Dream Catcher, VICTON, 3YE, About U, NCT 127, ELRIS, MCND, Yezi, Lee Woo, Lee Ye Jun, and ITZY.



Check out full cams of this week's performances below!





COMEBACK: gugudan's Kim Se Jung

==



Dream Catcher

==



NCT 127

==

ITZY