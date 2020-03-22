'Itaewon Class' star Park Seo Joon reflects on drama's end; thanks cast, crew, and fans for good memories

'Itaewon Class' star Park Seo Joon recently opened up about the end of the hit drama.



On March 22 KST, the actor took to his personal Instagram to write: "Last night, the alcohol was too sweet. I'm just now finally coming out of it. Even sweeter is the feeling of being rewarded with many people's love and interest over these seven months that flew by without notice."



"While together with [my character] Sae Ro Yi, I could feel that Park Seo Joon as a person was also growing. To all of the cast and crew who made me think again about my life's beliefs and values, I sincerely thank you," he continued.



"Now Sae Ro Yi will remain as another page in my diary. Thank you for cherishing, loving, and support me during the show's run. It was an even more beautiful and complete moment because I was with all of you. Please be happy and healthy," he concluded.



The accompanying image to the post features Park Se Joon dressed as Sae Ro Yi behind-the-scenes on the set of 'Itaewon Class.' Despite sporting some fight scene bruising on his face, he smiles for the camera with the sun hiding low behind the mountains behind him.

Check out Park Seo Joon's Instagram post below!