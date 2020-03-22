3

'Itaewon Class' star Park Seo Joon reflects on drama's end; thanks cast, crew, and fans for good memories

'Itaewon Class' star Park Seo Joon recently opened up about the end of the hit drama.

On March 22 KST, the actor took to his personal Instagram to write: "Last night, the alcohol was too sweet. I'm just now finally coming out of it. Even sweeter is the feeling of being rewarded with many people's love and interest over these seven months that flew by without notice."

"While together with [my character] Sae Ro Yi, I could feel that Park Seo Joon as a person was also growing. To all of the cast and crew who made me think again about my life's beliefs and values, I sincerely thank you," he continued.

"Now Sae Ro Yi will remain as another page in my diary. Thank you for cherishing, loving, and support me during the show's run. It was an even more beautiful and complete moment because I was with all of you. Please be happy and healthy," he concluded.

The accompanying image to the post features Park Se Joon dressed as Sae Ro Yi behind-the-scenes on the set of 'Itaewon Class.' Despite sporting some fight scene bruising on his face, he smiles for the camera with the sun hiding low behind the mountains behind him.

Check out Park Seo Joon's Instagram post below!

어젯밤은 술이 너무 달았습니다. 이제야 정신 좀 차렸네요. 정신 없이 달려온 7개월 많은 분들의 사랑과 관심으로 보상받는 기분이라 더 달았습니다. 새로이와 함께 하며 인간 박서준도 더욱 성장했다고 느껴집니다. 제 인생에 소신, 가치에 대해 다시한번 생각하게 해준 모든 제작진 그리고 배우들에게 진심으로 감사드립니다. 이제 새로이는 저의 또하나의 일기장으로 남아 있겠네요. 그동안 아껴주시고 응원해주시고 사랑해 주셔서 감사합니다. 여러분과 함께 했기에 더 아름다운 순간 이었고 완성 된 순간 이었습니다. 행복하시고 건강하세요❤️

