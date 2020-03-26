84

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 23 hours ago

ITZY win #1 + Performances from March 26th 'M! Countdown'!

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!

On this week's episode, Kang Go Eun debuted with "Useless", Kang Daniel returned with "2U", Ong Seong Wu made a comeback with "Gravity", Kim Se Jung came back with "Plant", ONEUS made their comeback with "A Song Written Easily", K-Tigers Zero returned with "The Starry Night", Kisum came back with "Primero', Hong Eunki made a comeback with "Breath", and Jung Dong Ha returned with "Stay with Me".

As for the winners, ITZY and NCT 127 were the nominees, but it was ITZY whotook the #1 trophy with their track "Wannabe". Congratulations to ITZY!


Artists who performed include ASTROKwon Soon KwanKang Go EunITZYVICTONDream CatcherMCNDYeziELRISFavoriteDongkiz, and About U.

Check out the performances below!

WINNER:


DEBUT: Kang Go Eun


COMEBACK: Kang Daniel


COMEBACK: Ong Seong Wu


COMEBACK: Kim Se Jung


COMEBACK: ONEUS


COMEBACK: K-Tigers Zero


COMEBACK: Kisum


COMEBACK: Hong Eunki


COMEBACK: Jung Dong Ha


ASTRO


Kwon Soon Kwan


Kang Go Eun


ITZY


VICTON


Dream Catcher


MCND


Yezi


ELRIS


Favorite


Dongkiz


About U


Carbonara160 pts 20 hours ago 0
20 hours ago

Kang Daniel's performance for 2U & Jealous are awesome. ♥️♥️

Vicentia205 pts 21 hours ago 0
21 hours ago

Kang Daniel's performances is pretty great

