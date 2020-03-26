ITZY win #1 + Performances from March 26th 'M! Countdown'!

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!



On this week's episode, Kang Go Eun debuted with "Useless", Kang Daniel returned with "2U", Ong Seong Wu made a comeback with "Gravity", Kim Se Jung came back with "Plant", ONEUS made their comeback with "A Song Written Easily", K-Tigers Zero returned with "The Starry Night", Kisum came back with "Primero', Hong Eunki made a comeback with "Breath", and Jung Dong Ha returned with "Stay with Me".



As for the winners, ITZY and NCT 127 were the nominees, but it was ITZY whotook the #1 trophy with their track "Wannabe". Congratulations to ITZY!





Artists who performed include ASTRO, Kwon Soon Kwan, Kang Go Eun, ITZY, VICTON, Dream Catcher, MCND, Yezi, ELRIS, Favorite, Dongkiz, and About U.





Check out the performances below!



WINNER:







DEBUT: Kang Go Eun







COMEBACK: Kang Daniel







COMEBACK: Ong Seong Wu







COMEBACK: Kim Se Jung







COMEBACK: ONEUS







COMEBACK: K-Tigers Zero







COMEBACK: Kisum







COMEBACK: Hong Eunki







COMEBACK: Jung Dong Ha







ASTRO







Kwon Soon Kwan







Kang Go Eun







ITZY







VICTON







Dream Catcher







MCND







Yezi







ELRIS







Favorite







Dongkiz







About U







