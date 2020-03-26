ITZY's Yuna & Ryujin reveal how they were scouted by JYP Entertainment

ITZY's Yuna and Ryujin revealed how they were scouted by JYP Entertainment.



On the March 26th episode of 'Lee Joon's Young Street', ITZY featured as guests and revealed how they were cast by their label. Yuna shared, "I went to a year-end festival where all the artists performed in 2015. It was my first ever concert. I went with my older sister, and when I was waiting on the road, a woman came up to me and gave me her business card. She told me to call her later."



Ryujin said, "I went to see a GOT7 concert, and when I was in front of the bathroom, someone asked me if I could give them my number. I was suspicious until the end, but I think I ended up giving it to the person because they were so cute."



DJ Lee Joon also shared, "I failed 70 auditions. I didn't audition at JYP. I should've went to JYP. I couldn't dance."



In related news, ITZY have been picking up wins with their latest track "Wannabe".

