Mnet's 'Road To Kingdom' confirms official air date

Mnet's 'Road To Kingdom' has confirmed its official air date.



'Road to Kingdom', the follow-up to Mnet's hit series 'Queendom', previously teased it would premiere in late April, and on March 26, reports confirmed viewers can expect the first episode to air on April 30 (Thursday) at 8PM KST.



As previously reported, a total of 7 boy groups will be competing on 'Road To Kingdom' - Pentagon, ONF, Golden Child, The Boyz, VERIVERY, ONEUS, and TOO. These rising boy groups will be competing with one another to determine which team is the next generation "performance king" in a series of challenging missions and matchups.



Jang Sung Kyu and Lee Da Hee will be hosting the show. Are you excited for 'Road to Kingdom'?