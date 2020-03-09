Lee Jin Hyuk, Lee Se Jin, & Kim Min Kyu are total tourists in LA for their travel reality series, 'Friendshipz Tour'

Here's a brand new teaser clip for Lee Jin Hyuk, Lee Se Jin, and Kim Min Kyu's very own travel reality series, 'Friendshipz Insider Tour: Like It'!

Many fans know that these former 'Produce X 101' contestants are well-known as the 'Friendshipz' crew, always hanging out with one another even after the survival program ended last year. Their upcoming travel series, produced by KBS Media in partnership with KT, will be streamed exclusively via mobile app 'seezn' for free every Mondays and Tuesdays at 6 PM KST.

Fans can look forward to all kinds of real-life friends shenanigans when 'Friendshipz Insider Tour' premieres this March 13!