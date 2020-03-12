'Heart Signal 3' contestant accused of being a severe bully

Another 'Heart Signal' contestant has yet again become wrapped up in controversy.

Contestant Chung Anna has been accused of being a bully. With the upcoming season set to air, the shocking reveal has made public comments and articles about her the center of attention.

Particularly, posts made by people claiming to be Chung Anna's school junior and fellow Korean Air flight attendant colleagues have spread across the internet.

The first online community forum post by Anna's school junior stated: "There is a lot of talk about the personality these days of a 'Heart Signal 3' contestant who's a flight attendant so I wanted to organize and upload some facts. I would like you to know that these are not exaggerations or lies. Someone from my year had to repeat college entrance exams and worked really hard to get into college.





The Heart Signal contestant started screaming and shouting at my friend for not greeting her properly at a school retreat that happened at the beginning of March, saying all sorts of terrible things, for not greeting her properly, and insulted her character. She used even more severe language and ended up dropping out.





The contestant and her friends publicly apologized where the whole class was gathered, but afterward, the bullying got worse. If there was a junior she didn't like, she would call them to her room and yell at them. She would tell them to kneel, threaten them with sticks, scream in their ears, and curse while hitting their shoulders. If she went into that junior's room, there were so many of them who left crying."

Another post made by Chung Anna's roommate also stated: "I couldn't go into bed until she fell asleep. Even when my leg was broken and I had to wear a cast, she made me clean the floors with my hands every day, as well as do laundry, clean the bathroom, and emptying the trash along with other chores."

More comments made by her flight attendant colleagues stated:





"She's a person famous for having a bad personality. She won't be able to come on TV if people find out what she did."

"I hope everything gets released. She needs to experience as much pain as she's given.

"She's the worst person I've ever seen in my entire life."

"She's someone who went to school to harass her juniors."

"Let's see how she acts on camera."

The show has yet to announce whether she will appear on the show, saying they are investigating the truth. After the bullying allegations came to light, Chung Anna has since made her social accounts private.