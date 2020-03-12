Netizens criticize NCT 127 fans after mobbing them at the airport amidst Coronavirus outbreak

POP TV YOUTUBE

Netizens are criticizing NCT127 fans after they were captured mobbing the group at the airport.

The group arrived at Incheon Airport on March 12 after finishing overseas schedules where they were mobbed by fans trying to take their pictures.

Given the current situation of the growing Coronavirus outbreak, netizens are criticizing the fans for their behavior, saying:

"What lack of manners."

"They want to do that when the country is in this state because of Coronavirus? Are they crazy?"

"If you want to protect your oppas, don't act like that."







