Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Netizens criticize NCT 127 fans after mobbing them at the airport amidst Coronavirus outbreak

 Netizens are criticizing NCT127 fans after they were captured mobbing the group at the airport. 

The group arrived at Incheon Airport on March 12 after finishing overseas schedules where they were mobbed by fans trying to take their pictures. 

Given the current situation of the growing Coronavirus outbreak, netizens are criticizing the fans for their behavior, saying:

"What lack of manners."

"They want to do that when the country is in this state because of Coronavirus? Are they crazy?"

"If you want to protect your oppas, don't act like that." 


Check out the clip below. 



pink_oracle 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Fangirls had no consideration for the safety of others before, the virus makes no difference.

yaja-yaha 34 minutes ago
34 minutes ago

If there was ever a time to invest in private planes & promote private security, it's now.
Most airports have the option of getting through there with little to no interaction with the rest of the public.

