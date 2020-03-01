Byungchan, Dahyun, and Jaejoong also donate toward coronavirus relief efforts

VICTON's Byungchan, TWICE's Dahyun, and JYJ's Jaejoong have joined other celebrities in donating to help coronavirus relief efforts.

Byungchan made a donation that is undisclosed, but said, "There are a lot of people facing difficulties because of the coronavirus. I saw our fans donating, and I decided to donate even though it's not a large amount. I hope everyone can overcome this."

Dahyun joined groupmate Tzuyu in donating 50 million KRW to Fruit of Love, saying she wanted to be a source of strength to those suffering from the coronavirus.

Jaejoong donated 30 million KRW to Hope Bridge, and also donated 10 million KRW to his fans' efforts in donating masks as well.

Hopefully these stars' help will speed up the relief efforts.