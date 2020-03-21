Fly To The Sky's Hwanhee causes accident while driving intoxicated, to undergo police investigation

According to SBS funE on March 21, Fly To The Sky's Hwanhee (38) has caused an accident while driving intoxicated in the early morning hours of this day.

The singer is said to have been driving his own car, but no specific details such as what object he hit at the time of his accident have been revealed. Shortly after the accident, police arrived on the scene and detained Hwanhee for initial questioning, where he admitted to drinking and driving. The star's full questioning with the Yongin Police Department will take place some time soon.

Meanwhile, Hwanhee debuted as a member of vocal duo Fly To The Sky in 1999. He is also well-known as a solo artist and musical actor.

