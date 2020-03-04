Angry EXO fans send in boxes of destroyed Chen merchandise, say it's the last time they'll spend money on him

Angry EXO fans have been sending in boxes of destroyed Chen merchandise to SM Entertainment after the sudden revelation that he would be getting married and having a child.

EXO fans have been using the hashtags #양심없는 첸 탈퇴해 (Leave the group, Chen who has no dignity) and #첸 택배총공 (Chen delivery package). One fan stated: "Throw away your CD's through delivery. If you throw it away in the regular trash you could be fined up 100,000 KRW (84 USD). I get to display my opinions and deal with my trash."













Other comments include:

"I just sent in my package so SM will wake up."

"This is the last money I'll spend on Chen."

"These are the products of someone who humiliated me. You don't have to handle this package gently"



SM Entertainment announced last month that Chen would not be leaving the group, further enraging these angry fans who feel betrayed by his marriage news. What do you think of this situation?