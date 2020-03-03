CNBLUE's Jungshin & Minhyuk revealed to have returned from mandatory service early due to Coronavirus prevention measures

According to media outlet reports on March 4, CNBLUE members Jungshin and Minhyuk have been discharged from their mandatory military service duties earlier than expected, due to current Coronavirus prevention measures.

Both Jungshin and Minhyuk were originally scheduled to be relieved of their mandatory service duties this March 19. However, back on February 22, the Military Manpower Administration decided to take preventative measures against the spread of the Coronavirus within military bases by banning regular vacations and outings, as well as visitors, and more. However, the MMA also put into effect that soldiers expected to be discharged from their mandatory service soon would be allowed to take their final vacations, leave their military bases, and be relieved from their duties early.

As such, 2PM member Wooyoung was also seen being discharged from his mandatory duties early last month. Now, CNBLUE's Minhyuk was officially discharged on March 3, and CNBLUE's Jungshin was similarly discharged on March 4.

With Jungshin and Minhyuk back, all 3 members of CNBLUE have now successfully carried out their mandatory military service duties. The band's oldest member Yonghwa returned from his duties in November of last year, and is currently gearing up for promotions through variety program appearances, concerts, etc.

Welcome back, CNBLUE!

