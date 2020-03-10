39

BTS's RM says he burst into tears after hearing that the Seoul concert would be cancelled due to Coronavirus outbreak concerns

RM revealed his thoughts on the BTS concert cancellation during a recent V Live stream. On February 28, Big Hit Entertainment announced, "BTS's 'Map of the Soul Tour - Seoul', originally scheduled to take place on April 11-12 and April 18-19 at Olympic Stadium, has been canceled due to the worldwide spread of the Coronavirus (COVID19)."

The rapper and leader stated that he felt upset and cried when he heard the news, showing his extreme dedication to his fans. The Seoul concert was meant to kick off the 'MAP OF THE SOUL' world tour, and canceling the concert meant that an important part of the tour would be gone. 

RM continued, stating: "We prepared a lot for it. There was so much we wanted to show you."  

Check out his V Live stream below. 

20 5,041 Share 72% Upvoted

We haven't heard the fanchant for ON yet. It's unbelievable. I'm starving to hear it. Let's hope the rest of their concert schedule will be fine and this crisis will be over.

😭Stay strong RM!!! He cares for everyone so much!

