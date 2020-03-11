BTS's RM buys luxurious $4,000,000 apartment in cash

Global Korean superstar RM has bought a 4.9 Billion KRW ($4 million) dollar apartment in the luxurious Hannam the Hill located in Hannam-dong, Seoul.

The apartment apparently boasts an amazing view and is very exclusive and hard to get a residence there. According to a copy of the Real Estate Register, the size of the apartment is 284.2 square meters (85 pyeong / 3060 square feet).

He bought the residence without a loan and in cash. Hannam The Hill is well known for its excellent environment, including community facilities, fitness centers, a swimming pool, sauna, screen golf, cafe, reading room, and guest house. The community center has many works on display by famous artists. There are also good parks and walking trails and it is very safe. RM's fellow BTS member Jin also purchased residences in Hannam the Hill in October 2019 and July 2018.

BTS has been currently raking in money with their releases and worldwide tours, it seems like they're newest album 'MAP OF THE SOUL: 7' will also bring in a lot of income.

