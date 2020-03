EXO's Suho has revealed another sentimental set of teaser images ahead of his debut solo mini-album 'Self Portrait'.

The singer is seen sporting a white aesthetic as he gazes into the distance and into glass jars. This concept definitely seems to be an interesting one that will highlight Suho's growing artistry.

The mini-album will be released on March 30th and fans can expect a slew of new concept photos and teasers before the popular star's solo debut.