Baek Ye Rin announced that she would be live-streaming her set originally meant for 'Head In The Clouds: Jakarta' after the concert was postponed due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Her label made the announcement via Instagram on March 5th, stating that the set would be live-streamed on her official Youtube on March 7 at 8 pm KST, with soundcheck starting at 7:40 pm KST.

