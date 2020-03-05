Actor Ma Dong Suk is the next celebrity to donate 100 million KRW (~84,000 USD) to the Coronavirus relief efforts

Actor Ma Dong Suk has become the next celebrity to donate 100 million KRW (~84,000 USD) the Coronavirus efforts.

His label, Big Punch Entertainment, made the announcement on March 3rd saying: "Ma Dong Suk donated 100 million KRW to the city of Daegu via the Community Chest of Korea." Apparently, the actor went out of his way to find a charity to donate to so that he could help those working in the front lines as well as those vulnerable to the disease.



The funds will be used to help the struggling economy of Daegu due to the outbreak as well as provide sanitation products to further prevent the spread of the virus.