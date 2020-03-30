Actor Ahn Bo Hyun goes on a camping trip, gains more attention after playing the villain Jang Geun Won in 'Itaewon Class'

Actor Ahn Bo Hyun and his YouTube channel have been gaining more and more attention after appearing as the villain Jang Geun Won in the popular drama 'Itaewon Class'.

Ahn Bo Hyun went on a camping car trip for his YouTube channel 'Bravohyun' and showed viewers a heartwarming solo camping scene in which he was able to disconnect from reality. Apparently, the camping car is custom made by Ahn Bo Hyun himself and allowed him to film some cute mukbang scenes that stole viewers' hearts.



Check out the adorable footage below! Meanwhile, Ahn Bo Hyun appeared on the most recent March 27th episode of 'I Live Alone' where he continued to show off his single life.

