Actress Seo Shin Ae's instagram photo sparks the ire of netizens for not practicing social distancing

Actress Seo Shin Ae's Instagram post has sparked the ire of netizens due to breaking the rules of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak.

Seo Shin Ae uploaded a picture to her Instagram on March 30th showing her studying at a cafe. The caption reads: "My success started with germs and online classes~ #virusonlineclasses #onlinecollege #collegestudent #hillsuponhills #save me."





The actress is currently attending Sungkyunkwan University as an acting major and has since been criticized for her photo for not practicing social distancing. A woman in the background not wearing a mask also received criticism, with netizens saying:



"Why even practicing social distancing at all when there are people like this?"

"What's the point of online classes if you're just gonna gather like that?"



"Why are you studying at a cafe instead of at home?"

"The woman behind her isn't even wearing a mask?!"

"The woman not in a mask is causing harm to everyone with her actions."

