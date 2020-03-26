A 16-year-old boy revealed to be one of the operators for the 'Nth Telegram Rooms'

One of the main operators of the 'Nth Telegram Chatrooms' has been revealed to be a 16-year-old boy.

On March 26th, reports from the Seoul Metropolitan Police state that there was a 16-year-old boy under the nickname 'Pacific Ocean' responsible for operating a chatroom titled 'Pacific Ocean Expedition' that was distributing illegal and explicit underage material. The operator has since been arrested on March 20th. Representatives from the Seoul Police Station have stated that "after forwarding charges, there is still a chance that there will be chat messages that reveal sexual crimes involving perpetrators, which we will further investigate."

The 16-year-old boy is said to have been an operator since October of 2019 and ran a room holding 8,000 to 10,000 registered members that distributed underage and illegal explicit material. After Jo Joo Bin's crimes were revealed to the public, the underage operator apparently sought out the police himself and entered investigations since January. He simultaneously started telling clients to use the app 'Wire' instead of 'Telegram' to receive illegal materials, with invite-only chat rooms. The underage operator was also responsible for the distribution of illegal material in the rooms on the 'Wire' app as well.

One of the main operators of the Nth Telegram Rooms, Jo Joo Bin, is now in custody after his identity was revealed to the public. He stated in a press conference yesterday in which he said, "Thank you for ending the life of a demon I couldn't stop."



