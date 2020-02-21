Zico wins #1 + Performances from February 21st 'Music Bank'!

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists.



On today's episode, About U returned with "Who Took My Candy", H&D debuted with "Toward Tomorrow", 3YE come back with "Queen", IZ*ONE came back with "Fiesta", Weki Meki returned with "Dazzle Dazzle", and Dream Catcher made a comeback with "Scream".



As for the nominees, Red Velvet and Zico were up against each other with "Psycho" and "Any Song", but it was Zico's "Any Song" that took the win. Congratulations to Zico!

There were also performances by cignature, Steady, EVERGLOW, Cherry Bullet, D.COY, Rocket Punch, VERIVERY, Dream Note, The Boyz, KARD, Pentagon, Moon Byul, and GFriend.



Check out the performances below!



WINNER:







DEBUT: H&D







COMEBACK: Weki Meki





COMEBACK: About U







COMEBACK: 3YE







COMEBACK: IZ*ONE







COMEBACK: Dream Catcher







cignature







Steady







EVERGLOW







Cherry Bullet







D.COY







Rocket Punch







VERIVERY







Dream Note







The Boyz







KARD







Pentagon







Moon Byul







GFriend







