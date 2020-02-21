41

34

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Zico wins #1 + Performances from February 21st 'Music Bank'!

AKP STAFF

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists.

On today's episode, About U returned with "Who Took My Candy", H&D debuted with "Toward Tomorrow", 3YE come back with "Queen", IZ*ONE came back with "Fiesta", Weki Meki returned with "Dazzle Dazzle", and Dream Catcher made a comeback with "Scream".

As for the nominees, Red Velvet and Zico were up against each other with "Psycho" and "Any Song", but it was Zico's "Any Song" that took the win. Congratulations to Zico!

There were also performances by cignatureSteadyEVERGLOWCherry BulletD.COYRocket PunchVERIVERYDream NoteThe BoyzKARDPentagonMoon Byul, and GFriend.


Check out the performances below!

WINNER:


===

DEBUT: H&D


==
COMEBACK: Weki Meki

==

COMEBACK: About U


==

COMEBACK: 3YE


==

COMEBACK: IZ*ONE


==

COMEBACK: Dream Catcher


===

cignature


==

Steady


==

EVERGLOW


==

Cherry Bullet


==

D.COY


==

Rocket Punch


==

VERIVERY


==

Dream Note


==

The Boyz


==

KARD


==

Pentagon


==

Moon Byul


==

GFriend


===

  1. Zico
  2. MUSIC BANK
5 3,318 Share 55% Upvoted

1

eager_beaver1,472 pts 19 hours ago 0
19 hours ago

So much female power on stage. This is what I live for!

Share

0

MENsplaining1,382 pts 8 hours ago 0
8 hours ago

D.COY really got my attention. Imma watch them and see what they grow into. Maybe another FT Island in some years??? I mean there is no replacing HongKi's vocals but I wonder what these boys will grow into so I'll pay attention.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Yoo Jae Suk
Yoo Jae Suk looks back on his clubbing days
1 hour ago   0   1,186

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND