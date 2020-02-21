Comedian Jo Se Ho surprises fans with successful weight loss after 'Habit-Shaping' project

Jo Se Ho surprised fans with his successful weight loss after 'Happy Together's 'Habit-Shaping' project.



Viewers were shocked when the comedian revealed he drank alcohol 6-7 days a week in order to fall asleep, and he along with Jung Jun Ha, Jun Hyun Moo, and Hong Hyun Hee challenged themselves to improving their lifestyle and habits through a 'Habit-Shaping' project.



As you can see below, it looks like he was successful! On February 21, Jo Se Ho shared his results with a photo and the message, "Today, like this." It was previously revealed that the comedian shed 8kg (17 lbs) because of the project.



Check out Jo Se Ho's before and after below.

