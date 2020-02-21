EXID's LE opens up official YouTube channel!

EXID's LE has opened up an official YouTube channel!



Fans noticed LE had updated the information on her Instagram with a link to YouTube, and they were excited to see the EXID member would be greeting fans with her own vlogs and content. They commented, "Can't wait for your first video," "Welcome to YouTube, LE," "We love you so much," and more.



She has yet to post a video, but you can check out her YouTube channel here!