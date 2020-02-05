KBS2's 'Battle Trip' reportedly coming to an end after 4 years

According to reports on February 6, KBS2's representative travel variety program 'Battle Trip' will be coming to a wraps after 4 years.

As many of you know, 'Battle Trip' is a travel variety series where two teams of travelers compete to earn audiences' votes regarding whose vacation trip was better. The program first premiered in April of 2016, before revamping back in October of this year with new MCs Kim Sook, Kim Jun Hyun, and A Pink's Bomi. Numerous celebrities have appeared as guests on the series, planning out their very own dream-vacation ideas all across the globe.

In response to the above reports, KBS simply stated, "It's not confirmed, and we are in the final stages of its discussion."



