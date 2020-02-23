13

'Vogue Korea' reveals alluring eye contact video for BLACKPINK's Jennie

'Vogue Korea' has released the final eye contact video for BLACKPINK.

For the month of February, the pictorial has revealed various preview shots of the YG Entertainment girl group's cover feature in the editorial's upcoming issue. With the pre-orders already sold-out, the anticipation for the photoshoot has been higher more than ever!

Starting from February 20, the pictorial released a 10-second eye contact video each day for every BLACKPINK member. Check out Jennie's above, along with the other members' down below!

Are you excited for the next issue of 'Vogue Korea'?

